Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TRMLF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$54.25 to C$55.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.69.

OTCMKTS TRMLF traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.38. 26,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $34.78.

