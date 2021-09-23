Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TRMLF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.38. The stock had a trading volume of 26,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,154. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $34.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57.

