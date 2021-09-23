Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$44.50 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

TRMLF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$54.25 to C$55.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

Shares of TRMLF stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.38. The stock had a trading volume of 26,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,154. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $34.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57.

