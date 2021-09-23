Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$66.25

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.75 to C$66.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.38. The company had a trading volume of 26,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,154. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $34.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.