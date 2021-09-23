TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to post $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year sales of $4.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.38.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $629.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $617.32 and a 200 day moving average of $621.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $453.76 and a 12-month high of $688.03.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total transaction of $6,546,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $34,251,595. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,208,741,000 after buying an additional 48,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,562,591,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,673,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,111 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,195,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,401 shares during the period. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

