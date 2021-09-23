TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.29

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.29 and last traded at $45.43, with a volume of 125164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.34.

TA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 2.22.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 74,154 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 68,126 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

