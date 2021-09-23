Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,491 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.6% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.95. 95,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,702. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average is $62.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.