Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 23,814 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,814 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 940,927.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762,653 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,928,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,897,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,708,000 after buying an additional 1,276,804 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,005,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,250,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after buying an additional 809,870 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.12. 146,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,267. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.