Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,799 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.14. 194,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,813. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $86.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day moving average is $86.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

