Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 4.1% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $12,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.71. 50,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,587,300. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

