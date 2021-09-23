Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,918.11 ($25.06).
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 1,717.50 ($22.44) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,749 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,808.60. The firm has a market cap of £3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 27.86. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,033 ($13.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
