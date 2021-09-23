Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,918.11 ($25.06).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 1,717.50 ($22.44) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,749 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,808.60. The firm has a market cap of £3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 27.86. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,033 ($13.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

