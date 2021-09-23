Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.73% of Triumph Bancorp worth $13,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $85.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.67. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.87.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

