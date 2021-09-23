trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Up 7.6%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s stock price shot up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. 8,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,485,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $916.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.24 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. Research analysts predict that trivago will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of trivago by 212.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

