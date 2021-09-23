Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Americold Realty Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COLD. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -119.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,166 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after buying an additional 2,725,775 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,321,000 after buying an additional 1,163,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,512,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after buying an additional 968,280 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

