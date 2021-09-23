Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $274,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,603 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,907,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,224,000 after purchasing an additional 53,817 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 10.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth $861,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TWTR opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76. Twitter has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

