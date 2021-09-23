U Network Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. U Network has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $229,629.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, U Network has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000025 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The official website for U Network is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

