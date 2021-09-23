U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4,813.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,055 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 472,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,250,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,170,000 after purchasing an additional 66,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 285,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,710. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

