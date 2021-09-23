Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $401.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTA opened at $375.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.81 and a 200 day moving average of $340.35. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

