Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to announce sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 28.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 64.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 28,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $26.45.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

