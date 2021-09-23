Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) vs. Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) and Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unicycive Therapeutics and Mallinckrodt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unicycive Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mallinckrodt $2.21 billion 0.01 -$944.60 million N/A N/A

Unicycive Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mallinckrodt.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Unicycive Therapeutics and Mallinckrodt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unicycive Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mallinckrodt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unicycive Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 417.24%. Given Unicycive Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Unicycive Therapeutics is more favorable than Mallinckrodt.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Mallinckrodt shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Mallinckrodt shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Unicycive Therapeutics and Mallinckrodt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicycive Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Mallinckrodt -8.49% 22.81% 2.29%

Summary

Mallinckrodt beats Unicycive Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt Plc engages in the development, manufacture, market, adn distribution of both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes innovative specialty pharmaceutical brands. The Specialty Generics segment relates to niche specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company was founded by Gustavo Mallinckrodt, Otto Mallinckrodt and Edward Mallinckrodt in 1867 and is headquartered in Blanchardstown, Dublin.

