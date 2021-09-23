UniLayer (LAYER) Price Down 23.7% Over Last Week

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $14.74 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00056508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00133251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00012838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00045094 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,997,193 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

