Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.48

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and traded as low as $2.52. Unique Fabricating shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 1,582 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unique Fabricating from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a market cap of $24.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unique Fabricating, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 766,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 177,050 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 804,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 40,094 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

