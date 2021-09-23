United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.10% of United Community Banks worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UCBI stock opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.26. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

In other United Community Banks news, EVP Robert A. Edwards acquired 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,689.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on UCBI. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

