United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Raised by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

NYSE UPS traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,583. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.88. The stock has a market cap of $163.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.