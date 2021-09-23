Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 58,220 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.10% of Universal Health Services worth $12,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $713,012,000 after buying an additional 148,342 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $409,017,000 after acquiring an additional 48,466 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,438,000 after purchasing an additional 567,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after acquiring an additional 208,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,146,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS opened at $145.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.61.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.