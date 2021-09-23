uPlexa Price Reaches $0.0002 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $452,115.47 and approximately $200.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

