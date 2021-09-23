Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Sets New 52-Week High at $334.44

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $334.44 and last traded at $323.51, with a volume of 6204821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $320.77.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.55.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.74.
In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $28,178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,053,966 shares of company stock worth $431,274,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Upstart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 21.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,352,000 after buying an additional 279,256 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 54.7% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after buying an additional 538,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 49.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after buying an additional 468,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 101.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
