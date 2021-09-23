Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Sets New 52-Week High at $334.44

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $334.44 and last traded at $323.51, with a volume of 6204821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $320.77.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.55.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.74.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $28,178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,053,966 shares of company stock worth $431,274,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Upstart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 21.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,352,000 after buying an additional 279,256 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 54.7% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after buying an additional 538,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 49.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after buying an additional 468,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 101.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

