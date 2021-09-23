Urus (URUS) Price Hits $6.00 on Exchanges

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Urus has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can now be bought for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00056215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00128342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012716 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00044545 BTC.

About Urus

Urus is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

