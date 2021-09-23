USDX (USDX) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005392 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012226 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 287.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

