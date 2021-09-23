Validity (VAL) Price Down 3.3% This Week

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Validity has a market cap of $28.59 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Validity has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Validity coin can now be bought for $6.49 or 0.00014513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 79.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009066 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.76 or 0.00694409 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,403,208 coins and its circulating supply is 4,402,111 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

