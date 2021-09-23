Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $222.04

Shares of Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 222.04 ($2.90) and traded as low as GBX 217.93 ($2.85). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.90), with a volume of 51,251 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £92.27 million and a PE ratio of 7.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 222.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 216.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 28.88 and a quick ratio of 28.57.

About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP)

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

