Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 5.2% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.19% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $85,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after buying an additional 40,291 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,922. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.55. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.