Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $81.99

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $81.99 and last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 15338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.23.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.