Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 8.5% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $140,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.51. 59,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,035. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

