Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.23. 4,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,224. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $229.96.

