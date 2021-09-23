Vanilla Network Price Reaches $10.39 on Top Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $6.86 million and approximately $54,445.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.39 or 0.00023751 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00070532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00113949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00166848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,747.08 or 0.99958552 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.75 or 0.07002707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.05 or 0.00781567 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 806,070 coins and its circulating supply is 660,256 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

