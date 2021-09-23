Veil Market Cap Hits $1.35 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $692.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veil has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,695.46 or 0.99959502 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00092558 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.59 or 0.00831036 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.05 or 0.00407147 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.90 or 0.00268147 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002201 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004748 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.