VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to report $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.81. VEREIT posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VER shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

VER opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $50.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,352,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VEREIT by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,122,000 after buying an additional 2,204,184 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth $98,003,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth $87,953,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth $59,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

