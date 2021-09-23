Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $42.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Veritex traded as high as $38.10 and last traded at $38.02, with a volume of 7802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VBTX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other Veritex news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Veritex by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veritex by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

