Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to report $153.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.40 million and the highest is $156.09 million. Verra Mobility posted sales of $96.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year sales of $523.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $529.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $575.68 million, with estimates ranging from $569.18 million to $582.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $116,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock valued at $135,686,400. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

