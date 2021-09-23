Vertcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $461,079.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $31.58 million and approximately $461,079.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,752.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.79 or 0.07038322 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.64 or 0.00365649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.76 or 0.01230692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00114527 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.45 or 0.00555173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.48 or 0.00532888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.44 or 0.00327229 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,906,647 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.