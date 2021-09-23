VIBE Reaches Market Cap of $2.45 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $4,591.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00056315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00133118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00012809 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00045170 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

