Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $1.09. Viking Energy Group shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 33,639 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $68.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.

About Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN)

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.