Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.27.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE VOYA opened at $59.66 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 78.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

