W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Equities analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to announce $3.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year sales of $12.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $12.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 87.1% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 751.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $402.18 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $337.25 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $434.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.87. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

