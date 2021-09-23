WABnetwork (WAB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,102.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded up 82.6% against the U.S. dollar. WABnetwork has a market cap of $148,931.28 and approximately $2,102.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00054675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00127502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00045609 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

