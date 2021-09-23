Warp Finance (WARP) 1-Day Volume Tops $562,693.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Warp Finance has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $562,693.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $252.39 or 0.00564138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 99.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

