Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WRE. Raymond James downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

WRE stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.29 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

