Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,351,000 after purchasing an additional 174,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,844,000 after purchasing an additional 186,769 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 100.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after buying an additional 584,632 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.40. The company had a trading volume of 25,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,727. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $156.74. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

