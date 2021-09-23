Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Acquires 8,812 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.8% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 296,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,362,771. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $225.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

